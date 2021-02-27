UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union community is honoring the memory of two USC Union softball players who were tragically killed a year ago by a suspected drunk driver.

Saturday, the Lady Bantams softball team took to the field on the newly renamed Revels-Stokes Field for the first time.

On Feb. 7, 2020, a group of four women on the Lady Bantams softball team were driving in Spartanburg County when troopers say they were crashed into by a drunk driver.

Two of those women, Grace Revels and Mia Stokes, were killed.

"It means a lot, I mean this community has supported us 100 percent. The girls loved going to school here and just the support they've gotten from everybody here has been great," said Eric Stokes, father of Mia and Mallory Stokes.

The other two players in the car were also seriously injured, including Mia's twin sister Mallory.

"They started when they were little, and the goal was to play at the collegiate league and they made it. They was able to play one weekend together in Florida and that was it. But she loved it and just to have this in her memory is huge, it means a lot to her family," said Eric.

Grace's #1 and Mia's #22 were already retired by the university.

Now their names and memory will watch over the Lady Bantams softball team for years to come.

"This brings healing to this community. This community was completely rocked by this situation and this brings a little bit of healing and every time these players, for years and years to come step out on this field they're going to see those names up there," says Victim Services Manager for M.A.D.D. South Carolina Kimberly Cockrell. "And not only is it going to remind them of Grace and of Mia, but it's also going to remind them about their legacy."

USC Union dropped both games in a doubleheader against Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute on Saturday.

The man charged in the death of Grace and Mia is currently sitting in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.