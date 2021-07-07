SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The University of South Carolina Upstate announced that former longtime men's basketball coach Eddie Payne passed away on Wednesday.
According to a release from the school, Payne coached the Spartans from 2002 to 2017, leading the team to a total of 227 wins during that time period.
Upon his retirement, Payne was the only current NCAA Division 1 head coach to to have coached at all five levels of college basketball, according to the release. USC Upstate says that over Payne's 32 year coaching career, he compiled 487 total wins.
During his time at USC Upstate, Payne coached NBA standout Torrey Craig, who is currently playing in the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns, according to the release.
USC Upstate says that Payne was a supporter of his athletes in the classroom as well, with all but one of his players graduating with their degree during his tenure in Spartanburg.
Before joining the Spartans, USC Upstate says that Payne was previously the head coach at Greensboro College, Oregon State University, East Carolina University, Belmont Abbey College and Truett-McConnell University. Payne also made stops at Clemson, East Carolina and the University of South Carolina as an assistant coach.
Before coaching, Payne played basketball at Wake Forest University and then later in France as a professional, according to USC Upstate.
