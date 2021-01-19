USC Upstate
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- USC Upstate's men's basketball game against Charleston Southern due to a positive COVID-19 test from USC Upstate, according to a release. 

The two teams were originally scheduled to play on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week but both games have since been postponed, according to USC Upstate. 

The release from Upstate says that makeup games will be determined at a later date. 

