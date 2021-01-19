SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- USC Upstate's men's basketball game against Charleston Southern due to a positive COVID-19 test from USC Upstate, according to a release.
The two teams were originally scheduled to play on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week but both games have since been postponed, according to USC Upstate.
The release from Upstate says that makeup games will be determined at a later date.
MORE NEWS: US COVID-19 deaths top 400,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.