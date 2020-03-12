SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials at USC Upstate and USC Union are amending class schedules due to coronavirus concerns.
USC Upstate will be switching to online classes and USC Union is extending its spring break.
USC Upstate said they will be suspending face-to-face instruction and transitioning to virtual instruction beginning on March 16 until further notice.
However, the university will remain open and all services will available. Campus housing will also remain open along with the dining hall.
Meanwhile, USC Union is canceling classes and events for the week of March 16-22.
