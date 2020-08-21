Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday's USC Upstate golf tournament, The Spartan Classic, at Woodfin Ridge Golf Club has been rescheduled due to weather.
According to organizers, the tournament will be moved to Friday October 9 and will carry the same format and tee times to keep participants socially distanced.
The Spartan Golf Classic, now in its 19th year, is a major fundraising event for the USC Upstate U Club to support Spartan student-athletes.
