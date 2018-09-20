(FOX CAROLINA) - SNAP participants in South Carolina who have been hit hard by Florence have some flexibility to help them get back on their feet.
On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says program participants can replace food purchased with SNAP benefits lost due to power outages and flooding caused by the storm.
The USDA says more than 185,000 households across 26 counties have until October 15 to report food loss to the state and request replacement benefits.
“When this many people are facing immediate hardship in South Carolina, it’s crucial for USDA and the state to offer as much flexibility as possible to recover food losses,” said Acting Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Lipps. “This waiver will provide sufficient reporting time for households who are facing power outages, flooding, and other obstacles in the wake of this disaster.”
SNAP regulations typically require reporting food loss within 10 days of purchase, but the state of South Carolina requested a waiver from the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service to allow affected households more time.
Participants in the following counties are covered by the waiver:
- Berkeley
- Beaufort
- Calhoun
- Charleston
- Chesterfield
- Clarendon
- Colleton
- Darlington
- Dillon
- Dorchester
- Florence
- Georgetown
- Hampton
- Horry
- Jasper
- Kershaw
- Lancaster
- Lee
- Lexington
- Marion
- Marlboro
- Orangeburg
- Richland
- Sumter
- Williamsburg
- York
For more information, check this link.
