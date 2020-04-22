GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) As the need for food security grows amid the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA says emergency benefit increases are also rising - permitting them to provide more monetary support to families in need.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said the increases have reached $2 billion per month for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP.
The 40% increase in SNAP benefits means households with two adults, three children and no income will be receiving an additional $240 monthly in food purchasing power.
Presently, the average five person household can receive the maximum benefit for $768. However, the USDA says that due to reportable income and other factors during the pandemic, those households are seeing significantly less.
With this increase, the average household will now be at the same benefit level as those who already receive the maximum benefits.
“These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger. USDA is providing a 40% increase in SNAP benefits to ensure that low-income individuals have enough food to feed themselves and their families during this national emergency,” said Secretary Perdue.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) provided for the issuance of emergency allotments in response to the coronavirus. The act's additional funds contribute to the $4.5 billion in benefits already provided to SNAP households each month.
Households who are eligible to receive less than the maximum benefit will receive the emergency allotment supplement. SNAP households aren't permitted to get more than the maximum, the law states.
“President Trump is taking care of America’s working-class families who have been hit hard with economic distress due to the coronavirus," said Perdue. "Ensuring all households receive the maximum allowable SNAP benefit is an important part of President Trump’s whole of America response to the coronavirus.”
For more on how the USDA is supporting the country and its families through the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
