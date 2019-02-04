(FOX Carolina) The United States Department of Agriculture has issued a recall of certain Pilgrim's Pride products after examination found possible contamination.
The USDA is recalling approximately 58,020 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) breaded chicken items produced on January 4 of this year.
The agency says the chicken may have been contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber.
Specifically, the USDA says 20 lbs boxes containing eight clear bags of "UNCOOKED POPCORN STYLE CHICKEN BREAST CHUNK FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT" and a "Use by 10/01/2019" label are to be thrown out.
Those with questions about the recall can contact James Brown, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s consumer relations, at (800) 321-1470.
