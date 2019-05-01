WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) – The the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday released a memorandum to state agencies encouraging the states to require food stamp recipients to cooperate with child support programs in order to receive benefits.
“We want states to take action to ensure that SNAP and child support work together to help children,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a news release. “Increasing the number of states that implement child support cooperation requirements will benefit families, help non-custodial parents assume responsibility for the well-being and stability of their children, and provide more children with the support they deserve. We stand ready to provide technical assistance to any state interested in implementing this policy.”
Child support programs serve more than 15 million children each year, the USDA said, but many single-parent families receive little or no child support at all, which can undermine their well-being and increase reliance on government programs.
The USDA said establishing SNAP child support cooperation requirements will encourage non-custodial and custodial parents to provide more children with the support they deserve.
The memorandum recommends disqualifying both custodial and non-custodial parents for failure to cooperate.
Custodial parents can be disqualified if they do not cooperate in “establishing paternity of the child (if the child is born out of wedlock) and obtaining support for the child or the individual and the child.”
Non-Custodial parents may also be disqualified if they refuse to cooperate “in establishing paternity of the child (if the child is born out of wedlock) and providing support for the child. If the State Child Support Agency determines that the non-custodial parent is not cooperating in good faith, the State agency will determine whether non-cooperation constitutes a refusal or unwillingness to cooperate as opposed to an inability to cooperate.”
The memo also suggests denying SNAP eligibility to an individual as a member of any household if that person is delinquent in any payment due, except in cases where the person is using a court-approved payment plan.
