COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed two earthquakes in the Midlands Wednesday morning.
This makes 10 earthquakes in South Carolina in a little more than a week.
The first 2.5 magnitude quake hit at 1:45 a.m. 6.3 miles Elgin, South Carolina, according to USGS. The earthquake has a depth of 0 kilometers.
USGS confirms a 2.5 magnitude earthquake near Lugoff, SC at 1:45 this morning (1-5-21). This is the ninth earthquake to occur in the area since December 27, 2021. Info: https://t.co/GGovlserI5 #sctweets pic.twitter.com/lbTVPX574v— SCEMD (@SCEMD) January 5, 2022
The second 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit 4.4 miles outside of Lugoff, South Carolina at 8:18 a.m. This earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
USGS reports a 1.5 magnitude #earthquake centered near Lugoff. The earthquake occurred at 8:18 this morning (1-5-22). This is the tenth earthquake to occur in the area since December 27, 2021. More info: #sctweets https://t.co/TMMu57NWxI pic.twitter.com/T2E9LyFdjH— SCEMD (@SCEMD) January 5, 2022
MORE NEWS: USGS confirms South Carolina's first earthquake of 2022 hits Midlands
