COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed two earthquakes in the Midlands Wednesday morning. 

This makes 10 earthquakes in South Carolina in a little more than a week.

The first 2.5 magnitude quake hit at 1:45 a.m. 6.3 miles Elgin, South Carolina, according to USGS. The earthquake has a depth of 0 kilometers.

The second 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit 4.4 miles outside of Lugoff, South Carolina at 8:18 a.m. This earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.

