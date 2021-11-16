Arial earthquake

Earthquake confirmed in Arial, SC. (USGS website)

ARIAL, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in Arial, South Carolina Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS says the earthquake was located four miles west of Easley and 13 miles west southwest of Berea.

The quake had a depth of five kilometers. 

