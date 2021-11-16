ARIAL, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in Arial, South Carolina Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
USGS says the earthquake was located four miles west of Easley and 13 miles west southwest of Berea.
The quake had a depth of five kilometers.
USGS confirms a 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred near Arial, South Carolina, at 3:25 this morning (11/16/25). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/Eibfr5JzEN pic.twitter.com/R9fyxS4Uu9— SCEMD (@SCEMD) November 16, 2021
