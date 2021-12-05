HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The US Geological Survey (USGS) announced that a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred this morning near Hendersonville, North Carolina.
According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at around 1:00 a.m. this morning. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 1.7 miles away from Hendersonville, according to the USGS.
You can see the USGS report at M 2.3 - 0 km ESE of Laurel Park, North Carolina.
