GENERIC - Earthquake 2

(file photo | Associated Press)

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The US Geological Survey (USGS) announced that a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred this morning near Hendersonville, North Carolina.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at around 1:00 a.m. this morning. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 1.7 miles away from Hendersonville, according to the USGS.

You can see the USGS report at M 2.3 - 0 km ESE of Laurel Park, North Carolina

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.