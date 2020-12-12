COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday night, the USGS says a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in the Midlands.
According to the USGS, the quake occurred in Columbia at 8:37 p.m. on Friday.
USGS says the earthquake has a depth off 1.9 kilometers.
Earlier Friday night, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said in a tweet that they had no official reports of an #earthquake occurring in the Midlands. They tweeted an update from USGS just after 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Emergency management also mentioned that South Carolina averages 10-20 low magnitude earthquakes a year. This is the 10th quake so far in 2020.
You can read the full USGS release here.
