COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the 9th earthquake hit the Midlands in a little more than week early Wednesday morning.
The 2.5 magnitude quake hit at 1:45 a.m. 6.3 miles Elgin, South Carolina, according to USGS. The earthquake has a depth of 0 kilometers.
USGS confirms a 2.5 magnitude earthquake near Lugoff, SC at 1:45 this morning (1-5-21). This is the ninth earthquake to occur in the area since December 27, 2021. Info: https://t.co/GGovlserI5 #sctweets pic.twitter.com/lbTVPX574v— SCEMD (@SCEMD) January 5, 2022
MORE NEWS: USGS confirms South Carolina's first earthquake of 2022 hits Midlands
