CENTERVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The USGS reported an earthquake hit the Lowcountry Tuesday night.
The 1.5 magnitude earthquake happened at 11:38 p.m. 2.1 miles south of Centerville, according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 3.8 kilometers.
The USGS has reported a 1.5 magnitude #earthquake near Centerville, SC occurring at 6:38 p.m. last night. #sctweets https://t.co/Y9dNuRvLHS pic.twitter.com/CI8uEMNQpd— SCEMD (@SCEMD) November 10, 2021
