CENTERVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed that a 1.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Dorchester County on Thursday, according to a tweet from the department's account. 

Citing the United States Geological Survey, SCEMD says that the earthquake happened just before 2:00 p.m. and was located about 3.9 miles south of Centerville in Dorchester County. 

According to the USGS, the quake's depth was measured about 6 kilometers. 

