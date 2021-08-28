CENTERVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed that a 1.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Dorchester County on Thursday, according to a tweet from the department's account.
USGS reports a low-magnitude (1.71) #earthquake occurred near Centerville, South Carolina, in Dorchester County just before 2 p.m. yesterday, August 26, 2021. More info: https://t.co/whPppgAXpR #sctweets pic.twitter.com/ynywbiRoCw— SCEMD (@SCEMD) August 27, 2021
Citing the United States Geological Survey, SCEMD says that the earthquake happened just before 2:00 p.m. and was located about 3.9 miles south of Centerville in Dorchester County.
According to the USGS, the quake's depth was measured about 6 kilometers.
MORE NEWS: SCHP: 1 dead, 3 injured following crash on Carolina Country Club Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.