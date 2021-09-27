RIDGEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The U.S. Geological Service confirmed that a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded 6 miles outside of Ridgeville, South Carolina.
According to the USGS, the earthquake happened early Monday afternoon.
The quake's depth was less than a kilometer, according to a release.
