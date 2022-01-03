LUGOFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed South Carolina's first earthquake in the new year.
The 2.5 magnitude quake hit at 5:49 a.m. 3.8 miles of Lugoff, according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 2 kilometers.
USGS reports a 2.7 magnitude #earthquake centered near Elgin. The earthquake occurred at 5:49 this morning (1-3-22). More info: https://t.co/heDyMPnOpz #sctweets pic.twitter.com/VjT4UjyGcY— SCEMD (@SCEMD) January 3, 2022
MORE NEWS: Upstate university requiring booster shots for returning to campus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.