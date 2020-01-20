3.8 magnitude earthquake in Tennessee

The United State Geological Survey confirmed a 3.8 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Eastern Tennessee on January 20 - with some jolts felt in Western North Carolina. 

 Source: USGS

FINCASTLE, TN (FOX Carolina) The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake rocked some Eastern Tennessee communities Monday afternoon.

According to the USGS's website, the quake hit near Fincastle in Campbell County just after 2 p.m. 

Originally, they reported the earthquake was a 3.6 magnitude, though about an hour later, it was upgraded to a 3.8. 

Officials say the earthquake had a depth of about 22 miles with a search radius of nearly 155 miles - spanning into Western North Carolina. 

