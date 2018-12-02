(FOX CAROLINA) The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded early Sunday morning in the area near the North Carolina-Tennessee border.
The USGS said the quake hit at 4:08 a.m. about 1.1 miles northeast of Leatherman, North Carolina.
The epicenter was 40.9 miles south, southeast of Sevierville, Tennessee and 121.3 miles north, northeast of Atlanta, Georgia.
The USGS said the earthquake's depth was 10 kilometers - a little more than six miles.
