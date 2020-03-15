GENERIC - Earthquake 2

(file photo | Associated Press)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reports a minor earthquake was detected in the Lowcountry late Sunday evening.

The epicenter, per the USGS, was located about 3.7 miles west and southwest of Centerville and just over four miles southwest of Summerville just before 11 p.m.

The quake reached a 2.3 magnitude, with a 5 kilometer depth.

Damage has not yet been reported.

