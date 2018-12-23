STARTOWN, NC (FOX Carolina) The U.S. Geological Survey said Sunday that a smaller magnitude earthquake was detected in North Carolina early in the morning.
According to their findings, the quake was a 2.4 magnitude. It hit around 7:15 a.m. near the epicenter.
The USGS said the earthquake was detected 1.4 miles West of Startown, North Carolina and 4.4 miles West Southwest of Newton, North Carolina.
The furthest the quake was felt was 114.3 miles North of Columbia, South Carolina.
