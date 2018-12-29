BIG LAUREL, NC (FOX Carolina) The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at the Tennessee-North Carolina border Friday evening.
According to the USGS, the earthquake happened around 6:21 p.m.
The small quake was recorded about 1.8 miles south southwest of Big Laurel, North Carolina- not far from Sylva.
The epicenter was about 45 miles south southeast of Seymour, Tennessee and 122.5 miles north northeast of Atlanta, Georgia.
