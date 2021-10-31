COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- On Sunday morning, The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake near Jenkinsville, SC.
The earthquake occurred at around 4:23 a.m., according to the report.
South Carolina Emergency Management Division released details on the earthquake via Twitter on Sunday morning.
USGS has reported a 2.2 magnitude #earthquake near Jenkinsville, SC, occurring at 4:23 a.m. (10/31/21). If you’d like to know more: #sctweets https://t.co/Y9dNuRvLHS pic.twitter.com/hiwtOasCl8— SCEMD (@SCEMD) October 31, 2021
