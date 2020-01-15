Kershaw, SC (FOX Carolina) - The USGS reported a magnitude 2.3 earthquake near Kershaw, SC around 4:52 a.m.
According to the USGS, the earthquake was centered about 5.3 miles east, southeast of Kershaw and 47 miles northeast of Columbia.
At this time, the USGS page measuring the quake doesn't show any reports of damage.
The USGS says the quake registered about 5.4 miles in depth.
The event can be reviewed on the USGS site here.
