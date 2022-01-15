COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Lugoff, Elgin area of South Carolina experienced another quake Saturday morning.
This earthquake was measured as a 1.8 magnitude. According to the United States Geological Survey, magnitude is the most common measure of the size of an earthquake. It is a measure of the size of the earthquake source.
The shaking happened around 6:30 a.m. It was the eighth recorded earthquake in the state since the start of the year.
Earthquakes are recorded by a seismograph. The USGS has instructions on how you can build your own simple seismometer.
Click here How can I make my own seismometer? | U.S. Geological Survey (usgs.gov)
