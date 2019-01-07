Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The USGS reported on Monday morning that a 2.2 magnitude earthquake has been registered in North Carolina.
The epicenter of the quake was located approximately 16.9 miles west of Asheville and 39 miles north of Greenville.
Right now we know the quake occurred shortly after midnight around 12:27 a.m. The epicenter of the quake was closes to Fibreville, NC.
Right now no word on any damage or injuries as a result of the quake.
