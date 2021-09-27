RIDGEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The U.S. Geological Service (USGS) reported earthquakes in South Carolina on Monday.
The first report showed that a 2.8 magnitude earthquake occurred near Summerville at around 12:49 p.m. According to USGS, a second earthquake happened near the same area around ten minutes after the first one ended. The second earthquake had a 2.0 magnitude, according to USGS.
Later in the afternoon, a 3.27 magnitude earthquake hit an area near Shell Point, South Carolina, according to USGS.
