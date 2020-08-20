SPARTA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey says yet another earthquake has shaken the region near the border between North Carolina and Virginia, albeit not as strong as more recent quakes.
The USGS says the 2.3 magnitude quake was reported just before 5 p.m. with the epicenter just under a mile southwest of Sparta, just off of NC Highway 18. the epicenter is also placed about 29 miles west of Mount Airy and 36 miles east-northeast of Boone.
As of writing, the agency says about 7 people reported feeling any impact.
The small quake is the latest tremor in the area. On August 9, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook up the area, with its effects felt even in the Upstate of South Carolina. Three more shook up the area the next day, and then two more as recently as this past week.
