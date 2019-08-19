(FOX Carolina) - Sunday night around 11:23 p.m., the United States Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake about 12 miles north, north west of Asheville and 32 miles north, northwest of Hendersonville.
According to the USGS, the epicenter of the 2.5 magnitude earthquake was three miles south east of Marshall, North Carolina.
The USGS has not yet received any reports of damage associated with the quake.
According to the review conducted by the USGS, the earthquake was about 3 miles down below the surface.
