CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a 1.9 magnitude earthquake happened Sunday near the border between North Carolina and Tennessee.
The USGS says the quake happened around 1:54 p.m., with the epicenter just 3 miles from Cherokee, NC. The Tennessee towns of Sevierville and Seymour were located more than 30 miles away.
The USGS thus far has not reported major damage or aftershocks. A small number of citizens did, however, report feeling the quake.
