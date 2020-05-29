GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said Friday morning a downed utility pole and power lines were blocking Botany Road near Imperial Drive.
Utility crews were working to clear the pole shortly after 11 a.m.
Duke Energy reported 20 people without power in that area.
Duke Energy reported 20 people without power in that area.
