ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Charles George VA Medical Center said on Sunday that one employee tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). That employee is now in isolation at home.
The Charles George VA Medical Center has not encountered any Veterans, who have tested positive for COVID-19, however they are screening Veterans and staff with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection.
Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.
