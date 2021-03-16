COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Columbia VA Health Care System announced on Tuesday it had opened its COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Veterans of all ages who are currently enrolled to receive VA health care.
Veterans who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine should call 803-776-4000 ext 1-2873 to schedule an appointment. Vaccines are being provided at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, as well as the Greenville, Florence, Orangeburg, and Sumter Community-Based Outpatient Clinics, officials said. Times and dates of availability vary with each location. Walk-in vaccinations are not accepted.
Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA's Eligibility web page at www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.
