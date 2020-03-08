ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Western North Carolina Veterans' Affairs Healthcare System will implement screening questions beginning Monday to ensure the coronavirus, known by its medical designation COVID-19, can't be spread into their hospital buildings.
In a press release sent out Sunday evening, the system first urged patients to see if an appointment could be completed via phone or video chat, and to double check with their providers. Additionally, delays caused by the screenings will not cancel appointments and providers will still see patients regardless of tardiness.
Those who want to use valet parking should remain in their cars and wait to be screened curbside.
The hospital says the three questions were created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They follow below:
- Are you having flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath?
- In the last 14 days have you traveled to a high-risk area for transmission of COVID-19?
- Have you been in close contact with someone confirmed or is being evaluated for COVID-19?
Anyone who can answer "yes" to any two of the questions above should stay home and call (828) 298-7911 and press 3 when prompted to better coordinate care. Anyone who needs immediate emergency care should dial 911.
The hospital says safety for patients is their top priority, and will provide updates on their Facebook page and on their website.
