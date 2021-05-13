GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Big news from the CDC, if you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19 you don't have to wear a mask outdoors or indoors and you don't have to keep a physical distance, under most circumstances.
For many, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is done with the hopes of returning to a more normal life.
"I'm going tomorrow to my first in-person yoga class so I'm feeling more comfortable to start doing more normal activities like that that I used to really enjoy," said Fotini Christophillis, who has been fully vaccinated.
The updated guidelines were announced by the CDC on Thursday regarding mask use and social distancing for vaccinated Americans.
"We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
We spoke to people in downtown Greenville to find out their reaction to the new guidance.
We found that the news is what some have been waiting for over the past year, while others say going back to normal life will be more of an adjustment.
"I definitely feel more comfortable hearing that from the CDC, but I think everyone is going to take their own personal precautions," explained Christophillis.
There are still some places where people will be required to wear a mask for the time being, where it is required by law, by a business, or a workplace.
We went to multiple businesses in downtown Greenville that still showed signs requiring masks.
Some we spoke to said they are keeping that requirement in for now, because they tell us they have no way of knowing who is or isn't vaccinated.
Gayle Miller, who shows her art at Open Art Studios in downtown Greenville, says people who come through the doors should follow whatever protocol the owner has in place.
"Just like some businesses require you to have a shirt on when you walk in, if that's their business policy then their customers should be kind enough to respect that," said Miller.
Also included in this newest guidance, if you are fully vaccinated you don't have to get tested following a known exposure, unless your work or stay in a correctional facility or homeless shelter.
If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested for the virus no matter your vaccination status.
