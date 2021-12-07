SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is hosting a vaccination event at "Dickens of a Christmas" in Spartanburg Tuesday night.
We're told the department of education has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Education to offer attendees five years and older the Pfizer vaccine. Adults 18 and older will be able to get the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The vaccine event will take place at Liberty and West Main Street from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Only 50 percent of eligible Spartanburg County residents have received at least one does of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to DHEC.
