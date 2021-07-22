Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring. That's according to White House officials who briefed reporters on Thursday. They say hospitals are running out of space because of the rapidly spreading delta variant. White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients says several states with the highest proportions of new infections have seen residents get vaccinated at higher rates than the nation as a whole. Officials cited Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nevada as examples. Dr. Rochelle Walensky is the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She says the variant is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses known to researchers.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.