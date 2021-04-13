ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Appointments are now available to everyone 16 and older in Buncombe County.
The Buncombe County Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Mullendore provided updates on Tuesday, April on the vaccine information and COVID rates.
Buncombe County announced vaccine appointments are available immediately at buncombeready.org or by calling 864-419-0095.
