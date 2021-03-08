GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina National Guard was assisting officials at Prisma's mass vaccination site in Greenville on Monday when the former K-Mart turned medical campus opened to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines. Monday marked the first day that people in Group 1B could begin scheduling vaccine appointments.
Phase 1B includes people age 55 and up, people age 16 - 64 with high-risk, medical conditions, people who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely, and frontline workers with increased occupational risk (including law enforcement, corrections officers, and others).
The line at the Prisma mass vaccine site extended to the road before the site opened at noon, but the line began moving quickly.
Prisma was only offering scheduled appointments for people getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, but the hospital system there was a limited number of second-dose walk-ins available at the Greenville site.
Click here for more information about the Prisma vaccine sites.
When she found a lump in her left breast during a routine self-check, Boston primary care physician Dr. Devon Quasha knew exactly what to do. She immediately scheduled a diagnostic mammogram and ultrasound at Massachusetts General Hospital for early January.
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-12 to allow for the state employees who are continuing to work from home to get back to their offices on a full-time basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.