BATH, Maine (AP) — Some American workers are deciding to quit their jobs in defiance of what they consider intrusive vaccine mandates. Many cities, states and businesses report that more than 9 out of 10 of their workers are complying with mandates. But thousands have sought religious or medical exemptions that were rejected, while others have refused to be told what to do. They include defense industry workers, police officers, firefighters, educators and health care workers. In Seattle, a group of city firefighters turned in their boots at City Hall this week to protest a vaccination requirement. Others didn’t quit; they were fired. Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich was let go from his $3.2 million-a-year job.
