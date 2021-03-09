ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Caroline) - On Tuesday, the Buncombe County Health and Humane Services (BCHHS) said the waitlist for frontline essential workers in group 3 will open on Wednesday at 8 a.m.
According to the BCHHS, individuals who are working in-person in one of the eight essential sectors are eligible for vaccinations on Wednesday.
The organization said the eight essential sectors are:
- Critical manufacturing
- Education
- Essential goods
- Food and agriculture
- Government and community services
- Healthcare and public health
- Public safety
- Transportation
To join the waitlist, click here or call 828-250-5000 on Wednesday after 8 a.m.
