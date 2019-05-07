GREENVILLE - Fox Carolina - Blood is beauty. At least that's how it appears with one anti-aging treatment circulating as "The Vampire Facial."
Doctors say it's a technique that uses your own blood to supposedly turn back the clock. It made headlines after officials said two people walked away with HIV in New Mexico. Officials said the practice wasn't licensed.
"It involves removing blood, and then putting blood back in it. Now, that’s fine but you have to do that under sterile conditions," Dr. David Brancati from Emergency MD in Greenville said.
Dr. Kristina Hapney specializes in dentistry and owns a medical spa at Five Forks Dental Care. She said before you bleed too much for beauty, there's a few things to know.
"A Vampire Facelift is one particular doctor who came up with a technique mixing in Juvaderma into the PRP and injecting it into the face. Only doctors dentists, nurses that have taken his particular course can advertise as the Vampire Facelift," Dr. Hapney said.
Dr. Hapney said while they're very similar, there's a difference between PRP, what she practices; and the vampire facial. A trend gaining popularity since celebrities like Kim Kardashian posted bloody pictures after the facial.
PRP stands for Platelet Rich Plasma. Dr. Hapney said
you draw blood out of your arm typically, "we spin it in a centrifuge, we separate the red and white blood cells." Then she said they inject the plasma back into a patient's face. She said experts use the same technique for a Vampire facial, but they also add fillers. She said she does not suggest mixing fillers with PRP.
"If you put the liquid blood underneath the skin and you mix it with the Juvaderm, there is more risk of it going somewhere that you don’t want to go," Dr. Hapney said.
Both doctors said it's important patients turn to referrals and business reviews, rather than online reviews. They said look for sterile environments and make sure the miconeedle is always a one time use.
Doctors said PRP can costs anywhere from $300-600.
