Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville police and firefighters with the Simpsonville fire department were called Tuesday morning after a van crashed into a home.
City officials tell FOX Carolina that the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Pliney Circle and Hunter Street.
Officials say a woman driving a mini van crashed into the home, but luckily no one was seriously injured. We're told the driver refused medical transport and no one was home at the time of the crash.
The van has since been removed from the home. Crews are now working to shore up the damage to help with the structural integrity, until more permanent repairs to the home can be made.
Officials say at this time the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
We'll update when more information becomes available.
