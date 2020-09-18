ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The joint City-County Vance Monument Taskforce is asking for the community to suggest ideas about what local leaders should do about the Vance Monument located in downtown Asheville.
As protests around police brutality and calls to address systemic racism have swept the country, one particular point of discussion has revolved around monuments to Confederate soldiers or causes. There have been a flurry of suggestions around what to do. Many people call to keep the monuments where they are, unaltered. Others say keep the statues, but add plaques or signage indicating what the statues stand for. Still, some say the statues must be torn down entirely or moved to a museum with more information on what led to them being created.
The taskforce wants to take the Asheville community's pulse, as charged by a joint resolution from the city and from Buncombe County. Six members appointed by the city and six members by the county started meeting weekly in August, and want the public to engage with them.
The taskforce is conducting community engagement in October, focusing on those who are most harmed or negatively impacted by the Vance Monument's presence and how to honor their local history. Those details will be announced soon, but feedback is always being taken. You can email comments to VanceMonumentTaskForce@PublicInput.com, which will be shared with task force members.
The task force meets each Thursday at 4:30 p.m. You can keep up with meetings at this link, both live and recorded. That link also has meeting agendas posted and timeline information. You can also tune in to meetings via phone; just dial 855-925-2801 and use meeting code 9722. Video is also posted to the City of Asheville's YouTube page.
The ultimate goal for the taskforce is to make recommendations to the city and county in late November.
The Asheville monument is named after Confederate military officer Zebulon Baird Vance. Vance was also governor of North Carolina twice and was also a U.S. Senator. Vance notably criticized the Confederate government, often at odds with Confederate president Andrew Johnson. Born and raised in Buncombe County, Vance's family owned more than a dozen slaves.
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.