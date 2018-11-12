Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to the AME Zion Church on Highway 56 Sunday, after a member of the church told police a window had been broken.
When deputies arrived, they discovered a window of the church had been shot out and a mirror in the women's bathroom had also been cracked as a result.
Members of the church say that as of Saturday around 6 p.m. the window and mirror were intact.
The deputy on scene said when he went into the bathroom he found a bullet hole in the window that was directly across from the mirror, the mirror and the wall behind the mirror, but no other damage to the church.
Deputies say they searched the area but were unable to locate any shell casings.
We'll update with more information when available.
