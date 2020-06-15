GENERIC - cell phone text message app smartphone

(FOX Carolina) Monday, millions of cellphone users experienced outages reported by various prominent carriers.

T-Mobile’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Neville Ray, took to social media to announce the outage involving voice and data. 

Ray says engineers are diligently working to resolve the issue. 

According to Downdetector, the following carriers are experiencing outage issues: 

  • T-Mobile
  • Metro by T-Mobile
  • Verizon
  • AT&T
  • Sprint
  • Cricket Wireless 

"We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly," Ray said in the tweet. 

