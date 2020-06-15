(FOX Carolina) Monday, millions of cellphone users experienced outages reported by various prominent carriers.
T-Mobile’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Neville Ray, took to social media to announce the outage involving voice and data.
Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.— Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020
Ray says engineers are diligently working to resolve the issue.
According to Downdetector, the following carriers are experiencing outage issues:
- T-Mobile
- Metro by T-Mobile
- Verizon
- AT&T
- Sprint
- Cricket Wireless
"We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly," Ray said in the tweet.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
"Matter is the minimum." Two South Carolina athletes share same sign, same message at demonstrations
Planned power outage to affect Town of Rutherfordton early Tuesday morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.