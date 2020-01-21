SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – After nearly a century in operation, Vaughn’s Country Store in downtown Simpsonville is closing down.
Two sisters who have been keeping the store on Main Street open since the 1970s say they’re ready to retire.
“We just decided finally that we retired,” co-owner Ann Stephans said. “The concrete floors were hard. I'll be 70 in March and (my sister is) 65, so we said it’s time to retire and play with our grandchildren.”
Over the decades, the store has sold a number of goods, from feed and seed, to antiques and groceries. Food and drink look to be in the building’s future as well.
Stephans said the sisters will lease the property to Simpsonville Thomas Wirthlin, who plans to transform the building into a new community venue in the city, complete with a bar, a restaurant, and a local market.
Wirthlin said the new venue will keep the Vaugh’s name.
“I really wanted to save the name and honor them by naming it Warehouse at Vaughn's, really just continuing their kind of legacy and what they mean to Simpsonville,” he said.
Wirthlin said the Warehouse at Vaughn’s should be open by the end of summer.
