GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A collision along Highway 25 resulted in a vehicle catching fire, on scene video shows.
The collision was reported by South Carolina Highway Patrol just after 3:12 p.m.
It happened right in front of Williams Pit Stop, on scene viewers say.
It is unknown if anyone was hurt, but our viewers did provide on scene photos and video showing the flaming vehicle.
Highway Patrol is investigating and working to clear the scene.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.