GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A collision along Highway 25 resulted in a vehicle catching fire, on scene video shows. 

The collision was reported by South Carolina Highway Patrol just after 3:12 p.m.

It happened right in front of Williams Pit Stop, on scene viewers say. 

It is unknown if anyone was hurt, but our viewers did provide on scene photos and video showing the flaming vehicle. 

Highway Patrol is investigating and working to clear the scene. 

