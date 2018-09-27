ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers and firefighters were called to a BP on Highway 81in Anderson County after a vehicle crashed into the building, according to a Facebook post from the Piercetown Fire Department.
The fire department posted photos showing shattered glass and items knocked over in the store.
There was no word on injuries.
