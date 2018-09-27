Vehicle crashes into BP

Vehicle crashes into BP (Source: Piercetown Fire Dept.)

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers and firefighters were called to a BP on Highway 81in Anderson County after a vehicle crashed into the building, according to a Facebook post from the Piercetown Fire Department.

The fire department posted photos showing shattered glass and items knocked over in the store.

There was no word on injuries.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.